Viewers down for Okada’s Elite debut on AEW Collision

The numbers are in for the Mar. 9 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the latest Collision was watched by a total audience of 427,000 and did a .13 rating among 18-49 year olds. That’s a 6% week-to-week decline in overall viewers, while the demo number is unchanged from Mar. 2’s Revolution fallout edition.

Like the previous Saturday’s show, the latest Collision was pre-taped and faced head-to-head competition from the NBA and college basketball. AEW advertised Kazuchika Okada’s first match as a member of the promotion’s roster and an Atlanta Street Fight, but other moments like PAC’s return, Adam Copeland’s appearance, and making Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson official for their next PPV were surprises or unannounced.

Would the numbers have been better had those things been promoted in advance? Will the numbers increase when Collision is live again this Saturday?

Let us know what you think in the comments below. If it helps to formulate your hypotheses, here’s a look at each Collision’s viewership and demo rating since it premiered:

