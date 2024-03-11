AEW’s Max Caster says he was ‘hacked by a hacker’ in response to controversial tweets

The Acclaimed’s Max Caster has dealt with controversy in the past, notably when his rhymes got too edgy during one of his AEW entrance raps back in 2021.

It’s not his mouth that’s landed him in trouble now, however. Yesterday (Mar. 10), Caster added “We don’t want him!” to his quote-tweet of a report that AEW was interested in signing ex-WWE wrestler Shelton Benjamin. He, or whoever was posted using his account, went on to argue with fans about that tweet while proclaiming Caster as the “best wrestler alive” and “the locker room leader” at AEW.

There were also messages denying that Max has had issues delivering his raps lately (a one-time stumble has led to an angle where he routinely flubs his lines or is cut off by Bang Bang Scissor Gang teammate Jay White) and using sexist insults to respond to those who disapproved of his other tweets.

It’s had the former AEW Tag and current AEW Six-Man champ trending under Twitter/X’s “Wrestling” topic most of the day. It also brought this explanation from Caster a few hours ago...

Never thought I’d have to do this… Please understand at this difficult time pic.twitter.com/KcfqlBBy06 — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) March 11, 2024

From Max, Hello, users of X (formerly Twitter). My followers, my former followers, and wrestling fans... Last night, while I was asleep, I was hacked by a hacker. That person proceeded to correspond antagonizing messages to you, the fans. They caused a lot of problems that I would never intend to start. Ironically, I stand behind all the opinions and statements made by my hacker, and I will not be deleting the posts. However, rest assured that I have full control of my account once again. Thank you for understanding. Humbly, The Best Wrestler Alive.

Will that be that? Or did Platinum Max’s troll-y response to some upset fans just earn him a meeting with Bryan Danielson & the AEW Disciplinary Committee?