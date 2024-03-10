AEW posted a handful of promos on social media for the fallout to events on Collision (Mar. 9, 2024).

We’ll start with the Elite. The Young Bucks were lamenting the nerve of Eddie Kingston, Pentagon, and PAC to start a fight. Matthew Jackson took out an eight-figure policy to protect Okada’s body, but it only applies for matches. The Bucks also threw a dig at Kenny Omega by claiming that they’ve always known Okada is better. Okada showed his funny bone by joking that he’ll buy a Kia automobile with his new fortune. He actually wants a Ferrari.

Toni Storm introduced a new category of Toni Award. Best incompetent tromp (or tramp) from New Jersey goes to Deonna Purrazzo. Mariah May and Storm hammed it up in this promo.

Patience has run thin with the Gates of Agony. Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona are taking opportunity to smash Hook and Chris Jericho. That tag bout is official for the Big Business special Dynamite on Wednesday.

Closing with Mistico. He had a reminder to the Blackpool Combat Club coming to CMLL. Mistico will show them real lucha libre. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta have an official date to wrestle Mistico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther, and Ultimo Guerrero at Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on March 29 in Mexico City.

EXCLUSIVE: After his remarkable match against Angelico, @Caristicomx has a message for the Blackpool Combat Club! pic.twitter.com/uoEELfXyuV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2024

