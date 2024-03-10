Saturday night is alright for fighting. AEW Collision (Mar. 9, 2024) emanated from Gas South Arena in Atlanta, GA. The show featured Will Ospreay agreeing to a dream match, PAC raining on Kazuchika Okada’s parade, Adam Copeland with a mystery box, a House of Black street fight with flaming tables, and more.

Catch up on all the Collision details with top-notch play-by-play from Geno Mrosko.

Will Ospreay & Okada

Buzz swirled after Dynamite when Bryan Danielson stared down Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada joined the Elite while treating Eddie Kingston like a sucker in the process. Collision offered continuation to those stories and added a high-profile return to the mix.

Danielson was fresh off a hard-fought victory over Shane Taylor when Ospreay entered the scene to stir the pot. The Aerial Assassin spoke respectfully about Danielson as setting the standard and still performing at the highest level. Ospreay viewed Danielson’s enthusiasm for professional wrestling as infectious.

But...

Ospreay couldn’t help to wonder if Danielson had a question to ask after showing up on Dynamite after his match.

Danielson repaid the respect complimenting Ospreay’s match with Konosuke Takeshita as one of the best he’s seen. Danielson pointed out how Ospreay came to AEW to prove he is the best wrestler in the world. The American Dragon bluntly stated that he will give Ospreay the chance to prove it. A match was proposed for the Dynasty PPV on April 21. Ospreay coolly replied, “Yes, bruv.”

.@BryanDanielson with the challenge of a lifetime as he and @willospreay have a date with their legacies at #AEWDynasty on April 21st#AEWCollision is NOW on TNT pic.twitter.com/Sm6JuU4O2k — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 10, 2024

Ooh wee, that match is going to rock. The promo exchange was simple enough with electricity bubbling over revealing the pay-off. It’s interesting how Ospreay is taking the respectful approach, considering he’s still a member of the Callis Family. Fans want to cheer him, so no need to change that, especially if a separation from Don Callis is in the works. I understand there are weeks of TV to fill to hype Danielson versus Ospreay, but the match sells itself. I do want to hear more slang from Ospreay though. I don’t exactly know what a, “cheeky little slag,” means, but it sounds funny as an insult in promos.

Moving on to Okada. An unexpected fly, or rather a bastard, was added to the ointment.

The new-look Elite made their debut as a unit in the ring. The Young Bucks arrived through the EVP elevator, while Okada received a separate entrance with money raining from the ceiling. Okada did all the work as the Jacksons lounged in their street tough pajamas. Okada beat up Adrian Alanis, Jon Cruz, and Liam Gray one by one to win via Rainmaker lariat.

After the match, Eddie Kingston tried to bum rush into the ring, but he was swiftly dispatched by the numbers advantage. Pentagon ran in, and he ate the mat as well. Honestly, I didn’t even recognize that person as Penta. It had me wondering if someone else was under the mask. The real cherry on the sundae was the surprise return of PAC.

The Bastard threw fists with Okada until the Bucks pulled the Rainmaker out of the ring. PAC was winning that brief exchange.

PAC IS BACK as he stands face to face with Kazuchika Okada!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@BASTARDPAC | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/oOggW0KKld — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2024

PAC grabbed a microphone asking for trouble. Kingston challenged the Elite to a trios bout for next week on Dynamite. AEW made it official for the Young Bucks & Okada versus Kingston, PAC, & Pentagon.

That was another electric scene. Okada looked like a stud steamrolling the competition. Even though Kingston’s move was unwise, it was still a jolt of excitement. PAC’s presence is commanding. His natural intensity is on a level very few can match. Okada now his three potential singles matches to keep him busy while the Bucks are in the tag title tournament. AEW moved quick to set the Rainmaker’s path, and anticipation is through the roof to see these clashes.

Fiery street fight

The main event of the evening was an Atlanta Street Fight between the House of Black and Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, & Jeff Jarrett. The action was wild and chaotic.

Before getting to the fight, this social media promo from Lethal and Jarrett explains why Double J accepted the match. Lethal hammered home that he helps his friends, and Briscoe is his friend. Lethal is also friends with Jarrett, and that means Jarrett needs to step up as a friend. This was a solid piece covering motivation.

.@sonjaydutterson invited cameras to the latest team meeting ahead of the Atlanta Street Fight TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWCollision where @TheLethalJay & @RealJeffJarrett team w/ Mark Briscoe to face #HouseOfBlack

Saturday Night #AEW Collision 8/7c | @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/1y6G7F6ymd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2024

During Collision, Lexy Nair inquired if Briscoe could be on the same page with Jarrett as teammates. Jarrett explained that he’ll do anything to win. Briscoe was on board for that.

Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett are PUMPED UP to take on #HouseofBlack in an Atlanta Street Fight Trios Match in the MAIN EVENT TONIGHT!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@SussexCoChicken | @TheLethalJay | @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/UPNq9kolpU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2024

Plunder was aplenty for the street fight. Brody King ran wild early with a crossbody onto Lethal through a table.

The match went off the rails in a good way when the House of Black threatened to add fire to the equation. Buddy Matthews sprayed gasoline onto a table. They had their sights on powerbombing Jarrett through the wood, but Sonjay Dutt ran in to hit King with a guitar to save his pal. The guitar shot had no effect on King. As Dutt scurried away in fear, he was cut off by Julia Hart on stage. Matthews poured gasoline on Dutt as Hart flicked a lighter. Karen Jarrett of all people made the save with a low blow to Matthews. Dutt rammed Matthews off stage crashing through a table. Hart hit Dutt with a low blow, then she spit black mist into Karen’s face. Hilarious!

The finish started with King choking Lethal with a hanging sleeper off the apron. One man down. Jarrett smashed a guitar over King’s head and shoved the behemoth off the apron crashing through a table. Two men down.

Black blasted Jarrett with a spinning kick to the head. Three men down. Matthews was still recovering from the previous stage dive, so that left Briscoe to battle Black in the ring. Jay Driller! Briscoe grabbed the steel spike to do some stabbing, but Hart grabbed his foot as a distraction. Matthews was back with Black on the outside. Briscoe dove for a cannonball, but they caught him in a precarious position. Hart flamed on the table, then House of Black powerbombed Briscoe onto the fiery lumber. Black rolled Briscoe into the ring to pick up the pin.

That street fight was so much fun to watch. There is a fine line between clusterf*ck and glorious. AEW straddled on the right side this time. The match started strong with King hossing bodies into harm. The inclusion of Dutt and Karen made sense doing whatever they could to save friends and added to the wackiness. I wonder if black mist will have the opposite effect on Karen to make her nice. The closing sequence steered back into serious territory. Well, as serious as can be with a flaming table and a steel spike. King’s hanging sleeper is a great visual every time. Jarrett’s guitar spot was good for a pop, and it came out of nowhere as a surprise in the flow. Briscoe was protected in defeat by choosing to inflict more pain rather than pin after the Jay Driller. The final fire bomb was set up nicely with a cool catch and release. The match was a rocking time all around leaving plenty of room for future exploration and escalation as the feud continues.

Let’s jam through the rest of Collision.

Bryan Danielson defeated Shane Taylor. Lee Moriarty was ringside peppering cheap shots during the bout. Taylor was a power puncher pummeling the American Dragon, so Danielson utilized a strategy to attack the knee to weaken the base. Danielson used his speed to hit the Busaiku Knee for victory.

That fight was a doozy for the opener. Taylor was a beast with his striking. His physicality was another level. I popped with laughter when he punched Danielson out of the ring. Danielson was getting handled so roughly that he was forced to rely on his brains. There was no room to play around with submissions and taunts. Danielson had to get the job done with efficiency or else suffer the consequences from Taylor’s fists.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s time to move Taylor onto the next phase of his elevation. He doesn’t have any wins yet on AEW television. His dues are paid with singles losses to Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Danielson as well as tag team losses to FTR and BCC. AEW is obviously impressed by his work to match him up with all that top talent. Build Taylor with victories to get to a similar position as Brian Cage and Lance Archer, so viewers can at least believe Taylor might win one of these tough matches. Rumble, bad man, rumble.

Mariah May defeated Trish Adora; wins Toni Award. May wrestled wearing classic Toni Storm gear. She got the job done with a running knee and a Mayday driver. Afterward, Storm presented the first-ever Toni Award for outstanding achievement in the field of performance related to professional wrestling. The nominee was May for her portrayal of Storm at Revolution. Storm and May comically milked the drama announcing the winner despite only one nominee. The award officially went to May. Deonna Purrazzo ran in to attack Storm, but May planted her on stage with a DDT.

May and Adora had a competitive bout. Adora was impressive with her mat work. May had the charisma for fan support to earn the win. The Toni Award gimmick was goofy fun. I’m not eager to see the feud continue between Storm and Purrazzo. That story didn’t captivate my attention heading into Revolution. A spin-off into Purrazzo versus May could be interesting though.

Nick Wayne defeated Adam Priest; Adam Copeland mystery box. Wayne styled like a cocky prodigy to win via springboard cutter. Afterward, Christian Cage smacked down a sign held by a fan. That fan happened to be Copeland in disguise wearing a gold luchador mask.

Copeland beat up Christian, then he entered the ring with the TNT title and a long box. Christian was ready to rush the ring with the Patriarchy, however, he backed down when Copeland opened the box to reveal the contents. Viewers were kept in the dark about what’s actually in the mystery box.

Whatever is in that box has the TNT Champion Christian Cage in shock!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@RatedRCope | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/SfWT4Lj2I2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2024

Copeland must have primo box to scare Christian like that. I have no idea what it could be, but I am intrigued. The I Quit fight was a hook enough on its own for March 20 on Dynamite, and now we have the added mystery. Double intrigue! The luchador mask bit was a funny way to transition to the scene. It was even funnier when commentary was wondering if it was part of another CMLL invasion.

Chris Jericho defeated Titan. Jericho portrayed his Lionheart gimmick against the CMLL luchador. El Ocho blocked a hurricanrana to muscle into a Liontamer submission for victory. Afterward, the Gates of Agony ambushed Jericho, and Hook made the save with a kendo stick.

Nifty little match. Titan came in cold to the crowd, but his sweet moves warmed them up by the end. Titan and Jericho worked back and forth action with counters to keep viewers guessing how this match would finish.

Mistico defeated Angelico. The CMLL superstar whirled into hooking La Mistica armbar for victory.

Interesting clash in style between high-flying and llave holds. Even though Angelico pulled out some creative stretching submissions, this was more about showcasing Mistico’s skills.

Notes: FTR were interrupted by the Infantry about the AEW tag title tournament. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo want to take FTR’s spot. This was a promo segment to set up a spark of heat for a potential clash in the tournament.

Stud of the Show: Brody King

Dude was a super freak smashing fools.

Match of the Night: Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor

This was a very good ‘big man versus little man’ story in the ring.

Grade: B+

The show was once again bookended by rowdy fights. The rest of the contests were on the random side of matchmaking, but AEW produced hot post-match angles to keep the story directions flowing. The arrivals of Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada to AEW are paying off in box office level excitement, and it filters down across the board. AEW has that special energy back.

Share your thoughts about Collision. How do you rate it? What were your favorite moments from the show?