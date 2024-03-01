Darby Allin: Everything in Sting’s retirement match is his design

At AEW Revolution this Sunday (Mar. 3), we will see the last match of Sting’s legendary career when he & Darby Allin defend the company’s Tag Team championship against The Young Bucks.

It’s expected to be the main event of the PPV in Greensboro, North Carolina, and it’s definitely been the focus of AEW’s promotion of the show since it was announced last year. That’s continued all week, including in interviews with Allin like the one he gave to our old colleague Shakiel Mahjouri.

Shak asked Darby how much of what we’ll see at Revolution is Sting’s design. The 64 year old’s partner replied:

“Everything. Yeah. With the Bucks, everything… It’s really awesome if you really, really, really think about it that the fact that this company is letting this man go out on his own terms and his way, with his vision. “Because there’s a lot of places that will straight up be like, ‘Alright, you’re retiring but we’re gonna make sure that you wrestle this guy,’ and it could be a guy you have no interest in wrestling. And then the fact that you have to tuck your tail between your legs and be a nice, little good boy and get a paycheck and wrestle somebody that you have no desire to wrestle. We’re talking about your career — your life’s work. It’s baffling to me that people are such little bitches. “But yeah, anyways, Sting, he’s doing it his way. He’s doing it his way, and it’s amazing, and it’s awesome that AEW’s giving him that.”

That lines up with what Sting told another former Cageside contributer, Marc Raimondi, for ESPN’s piece on The Icon’s AEW run and farewell:

“I’ve had my run, I’ve had my time, and it’s just time for me to bow out. It’s just time. It makes perfect sense. And gosh, I was given an opportunity through [AEW owner and promoter] Tony Khan to not just bow out or just disappear like I had other times in the past, where you disappeared with your tail between your legs, so to speak. This time, I was given an opportunity and Tony was willing to kind of let me go out under my own terms.”

You can watch Sting go out his way at Revolution this weekend on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV) here in the States, and in other countries on Triller TV.