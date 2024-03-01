Miro gets sarcastic about Tony Khan while addressing his Meat Madness status

Miro’s last match for AEW was at their World’s End PPV on Dec. 30, 2023, and his absence from their storylines these past couple months again raised questions about Tony Khan’s handling of the former WWE star.

Seeing as Miro’s last program centered on his wife, CJ Perry, and knowing the issues she’s dealt with around surgeries stemming from an infected finger, many figured The Redeemer’s latest hiatus was due to Perry’ health. But while discussing the Meat Madness match that was pulled from the card for Sunday’s Revolution PPV on a media call yesterday (Feb. 29), Khan mentioned that he wanted to use Miro and Keith Lee for that but couldn’t because they’re unavailable.

Which made it sound like TK & AEW just learned this week that Miro & Lee weren’t cleared. But in his case, Miro doesn’t seem to understand why his boss didn’t know about his status since he’s been hurt for months.

Responding to a since-deleted tweet about Khan’s comments on the call, Miro wrote:

I’ve been injured since September and i got medical attention in January. Sorry he wasn’t aware of it https://t.co/xNxFjzu5iS — Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 1, 2024

He didn’t want to distract from Sunday’s big farewell to Sting though, so a short time later he hyped Revolution:

I love @Sting ! Watch his last match. Buy the PPV #AEWRevolution — Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 1, 2024

Just the latest weird moment in a weird run for the former TNT champ, which also saw allegations during a previous extended absence that he’d turned down pitches because he didn’t want to job — something that’s coming up again due to recent rumors of talent rejecting creative at AEW.

Stay tuned...