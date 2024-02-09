Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Feb. 9 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Advertised for tonight: The Young Bucks are in action for their first match of 2024, where they will presumably have a new presentation for their corporate heel gimmick.

Also on the card: Best Friends vs. Undisputed Kingdom, Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander vs. Saraya & Ruby Soho, Mistico vs. Matt Sydal, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR FEB. 9