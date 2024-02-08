AEW releases trailer for John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie romantic comedy show

John Morrison loves Taya Valkyrie. That much is given as husband and wife in Slamtown manor. The love is so deep that they created a romantic comedy show appropriately named Johnny Loves Taya.

AEW released the trailer of Johnny Loves Taya with cameos from Fenix, Prince Presley, Bowie, and more. The show debuts on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) with new episodes every Wednesday on AEW’s YouTube channel.

Coming to #AEW's YouTube channel on Valentine's Day, it's Johnny Loves Taya!

Watch the debut of wrestling's first romantic comedy on Wednesday, February 14th, with new episodes every week @TheRealMorrison | @TheTayaValkyrie pic.twitter.com/KbAT3nYOwa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2024

That trailer looks promising as a scripted reality show. It’s not too hard to imagine that ‘Flips’ conversation happening in real life. The same for that golden jock scene.

Johnny Loves Taya isn’t the first foray from Johnny TV and La Wera Loca into the entertainment realm. Johnny has built quite of list of acting credits, including Boone the Bounty Hunter. The couple also created and starred in the award-winning short film The Iron Sheik Massacre in 2022.

