Tony Khan makes BIG announcement, AEW viewers go down

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Feb. 7) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 805,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. The viewership declined a little bit from last week’s 818K, while the demo rating was up from last week’s 0.26.

The Dynamite card looked strong on paper, with Sting & Darby Allin winning the AEW world tag team titles, Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland fighting over a world title shot, and Tony Khan teasing the debut of Mercedes Mone by announcing AEW Big Business for next month in Boston.

I’d say the show delivered on the hype and produced one of the best Dynamite episodes in recent memory. The demo rating did improve to reflect that, but it’s pretty surprising to see viewership head in the other direction.

There’s now a five week countdown to AEW Big Business, and Sting will be retiring even sooner than that at AEW Revolution, so maybe last night’s great show combined with all of that will keep more viewers around for next week.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

