Sources close to the Young Bucks say they are devastated by their tough business decision on Sting

The Young Bucks’ lackey Brandon Cutler spread more fake rumors last night after AEW Dynamite went off the air about what sources close to the Young Bucks are saying.

After Sting and Darby Allin became the new AEW world tag team champions in the main event, Dynamite went off the air with a bloody post-match attack that saw Matthew and Nicholas Jackson use baseball bats to take out Sting, Darby, and Sting’s two sons. According to Cutler, sources close to the Bucks say they are devastated about the whole thing:

Sources close to the Young Bucks are saying that Matthew and Nicholas are devastated about what they did tonight to Darby Allin and Sting.



One reliable source noted “EVPs sometimes have to make tough business decisions so others don’t have to.” pic.twitter.com/wn34U4NP8J — Brandon Cutler (@BranCutler) February 8, 2024

That fake rumor fits in very well with this post-show interview where Matthew and Nicholas explain that Sting and Darby “forced our hand and made us do that.” They end the interview by complaining about Darby ruining their very expensive white suits with his blood.

EXCLUSIVE! After their heinous attack on the NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions @Sting and @DarbyAllin, the @YoungBucks make their intentions clear. pic.twitter.com/C79AnqzGOn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2024

The is the big angle ahead of Sting’s retirement match on March 3 at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, where he and Darby will most likely defend the gold against the Young Bucks.

Do you think Sting will retire as an undefeated AEW champion, or will he be humiliated and lose to these coprorate douchebags on his way out the door?

