AEW rolled into Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Feb. 9) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday night’s show. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett) defeated Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero) in a trios match to begin the show.

The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) were victorious against Robbie Lit and Mondo Rox in a tag team match.

Mistico picked up a win over Matt Sydal in a singles match.

The main event featured Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander beating The Outcasts (Ruby Soho and Saraya) in a tag team match.

Do you plan to check out AEW Rampage Friday night at 10 pm ET on TNT?