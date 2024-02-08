Takeshita made Jericho tap to his own move... now what?

Last summer, Konosuke Takeshita pinned former AEW World champion Kenny Omega twice in a week: once in a trios match at All Out, then in a singles bout at All In.

Neither was entirely clean, but combined with Takeshita picking up a mouthpiece in Don Callis, it felt like a big moment for the Japanese star. It wouldn’t have been surprising to see “The Alpha”, as Callis dubbed him, chase and capture one of AEW’s midcard belts. If that went well, Tony Khan would have someone he could plug into the occasional main event — maybe not a future World champion, but a credible opponent who could deliver entertaining with matches with almost anyone.

Takeshita didn’t disappear, and he’s picked up several quality wins over the past few months (he beat former TNT and new Tag champ Darby Allin to start 2024). But for a variety of possible reasons, he’s generally been lost in the AEW shuffle.

Last night (Feb. 7), he made the first AEW World champ tap out to his own move, the Walls of Jericho.

The submission victory over Chris Jericho featured lots of interference from Takeshita’s fellow Callis Family members, but it was still a great win with a surprising finish. Unfortunately, getting his win back — Jericho beat him in Japan back in November — felt more like restarting his climb up the mountain, no matter how often Excalibur reminded us about those wins over Omega.

So the question is... now what? Is there a plan in place so The Alpha can build on this win with a meaningful program? Or will he again head back into tags and multi-man matches with Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher, so that Ex will have to remind us Takeshita made Jericho tap when he’s facing Hangman Page or MJF in another six months?

Let us know what you think AEW will or should do with Takeshita next in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite in the following playlist:

