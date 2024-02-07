The Young Bucks bloody up new AEW Tag champs Sting & Darby Allin

The main event of the Feb. 7 Dynamite featured the 64 year old Sting and his partner Darby Allin trying to ensure they carry gold into The Icon’s last match next month at Revolution.

To do so, they’d need to beat reigning AEW World Tag champs Ricky Starks & Big Bill. The Tornado Tag rules meant both teams could pull all out the stops to try and ensure victory in Phoenix, and the Stinger didn’t wait for the episode’s overrun to jump off one of Footprint Center’s high surface in pursuit of gold.

Unfortunately for Darby & Sting, that wasn’t enough to put Starks & Bill away. Especially Bill, who took sting out of action with a lariat and then drove Allin into the earth with this:

It took a Code Red, a Coffin Drop, and putting him through a table, but Darby did neutralize Bill. It didn’t seem like it would be enough after Starks put Sting into an exposed turnbuckle. Despite vowing to give Sting his first AEW loss, Ricky hesitated before following up with a spear. He hit it, but the delay allowed The Icon to kick out.

A moment later, a Scorpion Death Drop made Sting & Darby Allin the champs.

The Icon brought his sons into the ring to celebrate his 25th championship... and then Matthew & Nicholas Jackson struck. The Young Bucks busted open the champs, which made for a great visual with their white suits covered in blood. They also hit their tandem finisher, now known as the EVP Trigger rather than the BTE Trigger.

Sure looks like it will be The Bucks vs. Sting & Darby Allin for the titles in Greensboro, North Carolina on Mar. 3. Share your reaction to that below, and get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s episode of Dynamite here.