Tony Khan’s BIG announcement sounds like Mercedes Moné’s own ‘First Dance’

Past Tony Khan announcements have delivered a range of news. Hopes were high for the one promised on Dynamite tonight (Feb. 7), as a lot of signs point to this finally being the arrival of Mercedes Moné.

One of those signs came earlier in the day when Ticketmaster posted that the March 13 Dynamite would take place in Boston’s TD Garden. The former Sasha Banks hails from Boston, and fans were excited by the prospect of a “First Dance”-like arrival for The Boss-turned-CEO in her hometown.

TK’s BIG announcement supported that theory and only intensified that excitement. The show in Boston — or BO$$TON, as the graphic read — will be called BIG BU$INESS. Khan never mentioned Mercedes’ by name, but the context clues are all there.

As announced by #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan, #AEW returns to @TDGarden in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 13th, with #AEWDynamite: BIG BUSINESS on @TBSNetwork!

Tickets go on sale THIS SATURDAY 2/10 at 10am ET

Moné has been sidelined since injuring her ankle at New Japan Resurgence last May. She’s believed to have had it surgically repaired, but announced she’d resumed training back in November. After reportedly talking to WWE about a return, it now looks like she’ll soon be All Elite.

Will March 13 feature more than just the arrival of Moné? Tony says Big Bu$iness will be one of the biggest nights ever for AEW and “a night the entire pro wrestling industry will remember”. Maybe another money-themed wrestler from Japan who’s on his way to the States and strongly considering signing with TK?

We’ll find out in five weeks.

