AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Feb. 7, 2024): Sting’s Tag title shot & more

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (Feb. 7) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s episode comes our way from Phoenix’s Footprint Center, and will continue their build toward March’s Revolution PPV!

And it looks like a big show with lots of ramifications for that event. Sting & Darby Allin could carry the AEW Tag titles in Greensboro if they can beat reigning champs Ricky Starks & Big Bill tonight. Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland will continue their feud, this time with a PPV shot at World champ Samoa Joe on the line.

Tony Khan will make his latest “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT” and fans are seeing Moné in this one. Timeless Toni Storm will get ready for her Women’s World title defense by facing Red Velvet, and Chris Jericho’s battles with The Don Callis Family continue as he takes on Konosuke Takeshita. Plus, the Blackpool Combat Club faces the stars of CMLL in an eight-man tag, and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 7