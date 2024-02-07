Dynamite airs tonight (Feb. 7) with a live show from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. This is the sixth episode of Dynamite during the nine week build towards Revolution, which takes place on March 3.

Tony Khan’s BIG ANNOUNCEMENT will actually live up to the hype

Major announcements in pro wrestling are pretty much at a low point these days, in terms of actually delivering on the hype. Between Tony Khan making a farce out of this tactic by using it to reveal a ticket pre-sale date, and Triple H not even bothering to show up for his recent major announcement, it’s about time to turn this pattern around.

Khan has a chance to do just that with a BIG ANNOUNCEMENT on tonight’s Dynamite. AEW commentators have since used the words “major” and “gigantic” to describe whatever news is coming our way.

Tony’s announcement is likely related to his promise that 2024 will be an amazing year for AEW. Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Moné happen to be hot commodities on the free agent market and are both strongly tied to AEW in rumors, so there’s a good chance Khan’s announcement will be focused on at least one of them. If that’s the case, his announcement actually will live up to the hype.

Most speculation about the announcement is focused on the former Sasha Banks, who did not show up at Royal Rumble and doesn’t appear to be headed back to WWE. If Khan has her in the fold in AEW, tonight’s announcement could very well be the reveal of a major upcoming show in Boston, essentially giving away the fact that she’s debuting in AEW without directly saying it.

Now, if Khan doesn’t have one of these major free agents signed to a deal and this big announcement is about something completely unrelated, then the door is open for more ridicule about another hyped announcement falling flat. I don’t expect that will be the case this time, but the only way to find out for sure is to tune into Dynamite tonight.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Sting puts his undefeated AEW record on the line tonight when he and Darby Allin team up to challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks. If Sting and Darby win the gold, it increases the probability that Sting will actually lose his retirement match against the Young Bucks at Revolution, because it’s unlikely he will ride off into the sunset with the tag belts. Alternatively, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson could screw Darby and Sting over tonight, giving Sting his first loss prior to Revolution, and setting up a win for his retirement match. The Bucks are frustrated that Darby doesn’t return their text messages and said they will have to find a different way to get his attention, hinting at interference in tonight’s title fight.

The latest chapter in the rivalry between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page goes down tonight when they have another rematch, with the winner moving on to challenge AEW World Champion Samoa Joe at Revolution. Swerve doesn’t want there to be any excuses when he beats Page for a third time, so he told Prince Nana to make sure the Mogul Embassy doesn’t interfere. This could be setting up a scenario where Nana tries to interfere anyway but it backfires, perhaps moving Swerve closer to a babyface turn. Another scenario is that this match ends in a draw and leads to a triple threat match at the PPV.

There is going to be an AEW women’s world title eliminator match tonight when “Timeless” Toni Storm goes one-on-one with Red Velvet. If Velvet wins this non-title match, she earns a future title shot against the champ. Deonna Purrazzo will be on commentary for the fight, and will almost surely cause trouble for Storm either during or after the match.

Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli are in action tonight against the CMLL trio of Mistico, Volador Jr. & Hechicero. I’m pretty sure these CMLL guys are getting their f*cking heads kicked in as payback for what they did to Mox last week.

Finally, Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita is scheduled for tonight. Jericho beat Takeshita in Japan in November, so it might be time for Konosuke to get his win back. Don’t be surprised if Sammy Guevara and Powerhouse Hobbs get involved in this one at some point.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- The Bang Bang Scissor Gang don’t seem to be in a rush to get their hands on Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom, so what exactly was the point of forming this super group again? Are they headed for a quick breakup and match against each other at Revolution?

- FTW Champion HOOK is on a collision course with Brian Cage. When will this showdown between former Team Taz stablemates take place?

- Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship against Roderick Strong at Revolution. As for this week, it looks like Cassidy, Rocky Romero and Trent will get it on with Strong and the Kingdom in a trios match on Rampage. Wardlow suffered a knee injury last week and might not be able to do much to help the heels in the coming weeks.

- Will Ospreay is expected to show up on AEW television this month and probably have a match at Revolution. When Ospreay is finally here, does that mean Kyle Fletcher’s time with the Don Callis family is coming to an end?

- Is Angelo Parker ready to expose the truth to Ruby Soho about Saraya sabotaging their relationship with Harley Cameron’s unwanted kiss?

- Will PAC return to AEW in time for a match at Revolution?

- Thunder Rosa already sits near the top of the AEW rankings in the women’s division. Does that mean she’ll be challenging TBS Champion Julia Hart in the near future?

- RUSH says he’s ready to get back in the ring after taking time off due to suffering a torn hamstring in the Continental Classic tournament.

- Where the f*** is Britt Baker?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?