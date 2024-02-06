Report: Prosecutors pursuing criminal charges against AEW’s Cash Wheeler

Back on Aug. 18, 2023, then AEW Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler was arrested by Orlando police on one charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. AEW quickly released a statement that they were aware of the situation and were closely monitoring it while Wheeler was cooperating with authorities.

The ensuing affidavit release detailed a road rage incident that went too far, with the prosecutor stating he “flashed a handgun.”

There haven’t been many updates on the situation until today, with PW Insider now reporting that Orange County prosecutors have elected to pursue criminal charges against Wheeler. This decision apparently came on Feb. 1.

If convicted, Wheeler could face up to five years in prison, five years probation, and a $5,000 fine.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 20.

Wheeler has been a steady presence on AEW television in the months since these events occurred. We’ll have to see how this news affects that, if at all, in the days to come.