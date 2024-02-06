Collision gets back to normal without WWE competition

The numbers are in for the Feb. 3 episode of AEW Collision on TNT. After doing its worst ever rating opposite WWE’s Royal Rumble premium live event the previous Saturday, we figured the latest edition would do better. How much better?

Wrestlenomics has our answer. Last Saturday’s Collision drew an audience of 404,000 and did a .12 rating among 18-49 year olds. That’s 35% better in total viewership than Jan. 27’s show, and double the demo number. Both are right in line with what Collision’s been doing this year when not airing opposite a WWE event.

And the episode wasn’t without significant competition. Last Saturday Collision was opposite a marquee NBA game on ABC (the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the New York Knicks) that SportsMediaWatch reports was watched by 2.7 million and did a 1.6 in 18-49, and parts of two big college hoops games (North Carolina/Duke and Kentucky/Tennessee) on ESPN that averaged audiences of 2.9 million and a 1.2 in the demo between them. But so-called “real sports” have never hurt AEW the way WWE does.

No WWE again this weekend, and AEW will looking to build off of what looks like a huge episode of Dynamite on Wednesday. We’ll see how it does.

In the meantime, here’s a look at each Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its history:

* Aired on a Friday

