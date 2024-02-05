Jim Ross asks for prayers as he continues to deal with medical issues

Last week, AEW announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared that he’d undergone cancer surgery on his hip, and that had gone well.

This afternoon, JR posted another message on X about another surgery. It’s not entirely clear if he’s saying he’s already had the procedure done or if it’s ahead of him still, but either way he’s hopeful it was or will be a success. Ross adds that he could use our prayers.

Another successful surgery hopefully. Need your prayers — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 5, 2024

Ross has only made a handful of appearances for AEW over the past couple months as he’s continued to deal with a wound caused by radiation treatments he received for skin cancer on his ankle in 2021. The 72 year old is hoping to return to call Sting’s final match at Revolution next month in Greensboro, North Carolina — something he’s said he’d need a new contract to do. In light of his most recent updates, he may also need clearance from his doctors.

Join us in keeping a good thought for good ole JR as works his way through these issues and back to the booth.