Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page will square off in a match on next week’s (Feb. 7) Dynamite, with the winner moving on to challenge AEW World Champion Samoa Joe on March 3 at the Revolution pay-per-view.

On tonight’s (Feb. 3) episode of AEW Collision, Swerve acknowledged that it’s Black History Month, and he showed respect to Black world champions who paved the way for him to be in this spot, including Ron Simmons, Kofi Kingston, and Athena:

Strickland went on to say it’s now his time to make history and join that list, and that’s exactly what will happen when he beats Hangman and then wins the AEW world title from Joe.

Swerve expressed no regrets about the terrible things he’s done to get to this spot, but he did lean babyface in saying he will make sure the Mogul Embassy stays out of this fight. There will be no interference and no excuses when he beats Hangman for the third time next week on Dynamite.

With a setup like that, how can this man possibly lose?

Here’s the current lineup for the loaded Feb. 7 episode of Dynamite in Phoenix, Arizona:

Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page, winner gets an AEW world title shot at Revolution

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Sting & Darby Allin for the AEW world tag team titles

Tony Khan has a BIG ANNOUNCEMENT

Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mistico, Hechicero & Volador Jr.

Toni Storm vs. Red Velvet in an AEW women’s world title eliminator match

Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita

