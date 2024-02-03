Tonight’s (Feb. 3) episode of AEW Collision kicked off with a Proving Grounds match, with AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston taking on ‘Bounty Hunter’ Bryan Keith.

Keith has done several jobs in AEW going back to last August, but this match was booked like a game-changer for his pro wrestling career. He took Eddie to the limit for close to 20 minutes, effectively targeting his jaw and generally having a counter or comeback for all of Eddie’s signature moves. That is, until the very end of the fight when the Bounty Hunter finally succumbed to the spinning backfist and lost.

Tony Schiavone entered the ring afterwards to interview the champ. However, Eddie directed Tony to talk to Keith instead. And that’s when Tony delivered great news to the Bounty Hunter:

Welcome to the team.

'The Bounty Hunter' Bryan Keith is ALL ELITE!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bountykeith pic.twitter.com/YZbtCCXVhL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2024

You can’t be All Elite without the accompanying graphic, so here it is:

He fought an amazing battle tonight on #AEWCollision, and now it's official:@bountykeith is All Elite! Congratulations BK! pic.twitter.com/MrmespFNKo — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 4, 2024

Are you excited to see a lot more Bryan Keith in AEW / ROH going forward, Cagesiders?