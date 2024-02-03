AEW Collision live results, open thread (Feb. 3, 2024): Danielson vs. Hechicero

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Feb. 3) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

This week’s show comes our way from Edinburg, Texas’ Bert Ogden Arena, and continue AEW’s build to next month’s Revolution PPV. It will feature the latest trios match for FTR & Daniel Gracia, this one against The Patriarchy — Christian Cage, The Prodigy Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus Killswitch!

We’ll also get another Bryan Danielson match we never expected, this one against CMLL’s resident technical wrestling expert, Hechicero! Plus, Continental Crown champion Eddie Kingston goes one-on-one with the Bounty Hunter Bryan Keith... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS FOR FEB. 3