It sounds like Tony Khan will have to talk Sting out of losing his retirement match against the Young Bucks

Sting’s retirement match takes place this Sunday night (Mar. 3) at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. He’s defending the AEW world tag team titles with Darby Allin against AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson (the Young Bucks) in a tornado tag match. Sting’s undefeated record in AEW is also at risk.

Plenty of fans are invested in Sting’s AEW story and are worried that he will follow the pro wrestling tradition of putting over his opponents on the way out the door. During an interview with Mike Peticca of Fanatics View, AEW President Tony Khan talked about just how selfless Sting can be:

“He’s one of the most selfless people, and I find that I have to push him sometimes and have to remind him, ‘You’re Sting! It’s all about you!’ So, I do feel that this run of Sting being undefeated, and what he’s done here in AEW, it’s very special. And I’m sad that it’s coming to an end. I’m very sad that Sting will be retiring, but it’s remarkable that Sting is out there over 60 years old...Sting is doing more crazy things in his 60’s than he’s ever done before. Sting in AEW is this extreme version of Sting. He has gone from being The Franchise, The Icon, to a Hardcore Icon.”

Sting is also doing media this week, of course, and he specifically told Sports Illustrated that his goal is to elevate AEW:

“I want people to walk away saying, ‘How was that even possible?’ I want people to be entertained. I want to elevate AEW.”

Those could be the words of a man who is planning to lose his final career match. However, maybe a win for a Sting elevates Darby Allin. Or maybe he’s just referring to more of the hardcore antics that Khan mentioned above. Sting teases that kind of crazy action here:

“I never wanted wrestling to pass me by. That’s why I wrestled the way I did. This Sunday, I’m going to wrestle a way that will make people want to save the tape.”

Sting then talks up Darby and explains what he’s taught him over the last few years:

“I didn’t teach him much about wrestling other than psychology here or there. Less is more, I taught him that. I taught him that it’s good to lose if you can lose the right way. Overall, he’s got the wrestling down. But I’ve learned so much from him. I couldn’t have been this successful without him.”

“It’s good to lose” also sounds like a guy who might be going out on his back. Then again, maybe he’s actually suggesting that the Young Bucks can lose in a good way that will elevate AEW.

Sting wraps up his hype for Revolution by explaining that he’s fighting for his family. This is in response to the Young Bucks’ heinous attack on his sons, combined with his father’s death earlier this month:

“I am fighting for what I believe in. That interview where I said ‘Family is the most important thing’, it’s the most important thing I’ve ever said. I’m fighting for all of my family at Revolution.”

Okay, nevermind. There’s no way the Hardcore Icon can lose his retirement match if he’s fighting for his family and that’s the most important thing to him, right?

Do you think Sting will beat the Young Bucks in his final career match and retire undefeated as an AEW world tag team champion, or will he choose the selfless route of elevating the Young Bucks by losing on Sunday night? Will Tony Khan overrule him if he has a different finish in mind?

Let me know in the comments below how you see the finish of Sting’s retirement match playing out at Revolution, Cagesiders.