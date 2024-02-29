El Hijo del Vikingo is having surgery for a torn meniscus and ruptured knee ligament (Updated)

Update: AAA issued a statement saying that Vikingo’s surgery today was a success.

The original story is below this line.

El Hijo del Vikingo is regarded by many fans as the best high flyer in pro wrestling today. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to see one of the best in the business show off his elite skills in the ring for a while, because he needs surgery after suffering a knee injury earlier this month that caused his match to be stopped early.

The AAA Mega Champion revealed the bad news earlier today on social media:

Vikingo says he has a torn meniscus and ruptured ligament in his right knee, and surgery is scheduled for today.

You can check out how the injury happened in the following video:

It’s not clear how much time Vikingo will miss as he recovers from surgery. Vikingo has held the AAA Mega Championship for over 800 days, and has even successfully defended it multiple times across AEW and Ring of Honor programming. He also worked last month’s TNA Hard to Kill pay-per-view.