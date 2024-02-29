Sting’s Final Dynamite didn’t move the needle for AEW

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Feb. 28) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 822,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. The overall viewers were a bit down compared to last week’s 828K, and the demo rating remained the same.

Hype for Sting’s final episode of Dynamite didn’t produce a big boost in the numbers, as the results are basically the same from last week. However, last week’s numbers were good enough for Dynamite to finish in first place in the demo rating on cable, so some folks might argue that keeping the numbers in this range is quite good.

Other folks might argue that viewers should be well above 822,000 for this episode, while others will point out that competition was tougher this week with the return of the NBA.

And then there are the people who will just assign any blame or praise to the Young Bucks, because fuck those guys and/or those guys are the best workers in the buisness today.

You can interpret these numbers however you like in the comments below, Cagesiders.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.