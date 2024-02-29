Tony Khan makes an Okada-sized promise about next week while predicting huge growth for AEW

Tony Khan had a call with the media today ahead of this weekend’s (Mar. 3) AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Khan was asked multiple times about AEW’s negotiations for a new TV deal this year. While talking about that topic, Khan made the following guarantee about something very exciting happening in AEW next week in Atlanta:

“I’m very optimistic about this year for AEW. And to be honest, looking forward, there’s a lot to look forward to this year. There’s a lot of really exciting things coming. I’m very excited for Revolution and the shows after that. I can promise you I have something very exciting, I’m very excited about for the fans in Atlanta. And of course, people are buzzing about Big Business in Boston, with good reason...that will really give us a lot of great momentum, I truly believe, going into the big rights renewal year in AEW, and all that entails for us, going into the media rights renewal.”

Based on AEW’s schedule of events, the company is airing Dynamite live (and taping Friday’s Rampage) in the Atlanta area next Wednesday night (Mar. 6), and then taping Saturday’s Collision on Thursday (Mar. 7) in the same venue. Khan promises to have something very exciting for those shows. Considering that NJPW’s former top star Kazuchika Okada is now finished with that company and has reportedly signed with AEW, and that Mercedes Mone is probably debuting at Big Business on March 13, it sure looks to me like March 6 in Atlanta is a great date for Okada to officially become All Elite, if it doesn’t happen even earlier at Revolution.

Later in the call, Tony was extremely confident about getting a big increase in revenue on AEW’s next TV deal, positioning the company to reach new heights in 2025 and beyond:

“I think the biggest opportunity lies in the media rights renewal, where Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision will all be getting huge, huge increases, I can say for sure. Now going into that, and having that confidence, I think 2025 is gonna go down as the year where AEW really took the leap from being a startup company to being the established challenger player in pro wrestling for decades to come. And establishing all that in basically five years, that was the five-year plan.”

Do you agree with my interpretation of Tony’s words about Atlanta? And what’s your reaction to his prediction about AEW’s business growth in 2025 on a new TV deal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, Cagesiders.