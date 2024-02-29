Sting says ‘thank you’ after his final episode of AEW Dynamite goes off the air

Last night’s (Feb. 28) episode of AEW Dynamite featured one of the best moments in the history of the show when Sting descended from the rafters one last time, in a callback to his peak year in WCW when he feuded with Hulk Hogan and the NWO.

This was Sting’s final episode of Dynamite, and he used his baseball bat to save Darby Allin and Ric Flair from a beatdown at the hands of AEW EVPs Nicholas and Matthew Jackson. The show went off the air without a final promo from Sting, but he did grab a mic afterwards to address the live fans in Huntsville, Alabama.

Sting’s message was fairly straightforward, as he thanked the fans for supporting him for all these years:

Sting addresses the crowd after AEW Dynamite goes off the air. pic.twitter.com/d6EqhpGad0 — gifadamus (@istomatoafruit) February 29, 2024

The fans said thank you right back to Sting, and that was that.

AEW will surely have some kind of post-match ceremony planned for Sting at the Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday night (Mar. 3) after his retirement match against the Young Bucks is over. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing whatever they have planned for Sting’s final send-off from pro wrestling.

