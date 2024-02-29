AEW rolled into Propst Arena at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped Saturday night’s (Mar. 2) episode of Collision.

Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Christian Cage, Brian Cage, Roderick Strong & Killswitch defeated Orange Cassidy, HOOK, Daniel Garcia & Trent Beretta in an 8-man tag team match when Killswitch pinned Beretta. There was a post-match brawl where Killswitch tried to chokeslam Garcia through a chair. Daddy Magic saved Garcia, but then he took the chokeslam instead.

Buddy Matthews was scheduled to wrestle an unannounced opponent when he was suddenly attacked by Mark Briscoe. Briscoe put Buddy through a table and tried to use the metal spike on him, but Malakai Black and Brody King made the save. Briscoe fought off House of Black and tried to burn Buddy with the pyro on stage.

Dante Martin pinned Bryan Keith to win a three-way match that also included Penta El Zero Miedo. With the win, Dante qualified for the All-Star 8-Man Scramble match at Revolution.

Thunder Rosa beat Cassandra Golden.

Private Party defeated Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels. Jay Lethal helped Party win by giving Sydal the Lethal Injection after Jeff Jarrett distracted Daniels. It appears that Private Party and Jarrett’s group are working together.

Mariah May beat Angelica Risk.

“Timeless” Toni Storm called out Deonna Purrazzo for a face-to-face confrontation in the ring. This resulted in a brawl where Mariah May took a piledriver from Purrazzo.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Wardlow, who said he will win the All-Star Scramble match and go on to beat Samoa Joe for the AEW world championship. Chris Jericho came out to argue with him, only for Powerhouse Hobbs to attack Jericho.

Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Max Caster, Colten Gunn & Anthony Bowens) defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) in a trios match.

Do you plan to check out AEW Collision on Saturday night at 8 pm ET on TNT?