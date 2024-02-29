Will Ospreay’s official AEW debut proved he shouldn’t be a heel for long

Will Ospreay has been in AEW several times before, but on the Feb. 28 Dynamite he officially started his career as a member of the All Elite roster.

The Aerial Assassin was obviously excited, sharing the story of the vacation he took to Barbados after completing his obligations to New Japan and not even letting the fact Delta lost his luggage keep him from cracking a few jokes about how his green “Billy GOAT” track suit made him look like “Kermit the Frog on leg day”.

He also reminding us of his previous success in AEW rings, and mentioned how he’s been rolling with The Callis Family, which brought boos from the Huntsville, Alabama crowd... and an appearance by Don Callis & his Family. Callis recounted some of that same history en route to hyping the “match of the decade” coming our way this Sunday at Revolution, Ospreay vs. fellow Family member Konosuke Takeshita.

After some posturing, the two teammates (for now, anyway) agreed to a handshake. That turned into more posturing.

Seeds planted for something bigger on Sunday? Given the way AEW crowds have been responding to Ospreay, he probably should be a babyface. Rejecting Callis would be a surefire way to make that official.

