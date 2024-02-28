Sting descends from the rafters one last time on his final Dynamite

The Young Bucks were busy on the Feb. 28 Dynamite, making AEW employees’ lives difficult with their newfound commitment to being EVPs... and looking for Sting ahead of their Tag title match on Sunday at Revolution.

Searching for The Icon led The Bucks to a locker room with his name on it. They were ready for anything, reminding us of Sting’s emotional promo last week and how the only thing that’s for sure about the man they’re stalking is that nothing’s for sure. However, Matthew & Nicholas weren’t quite ready for an empty room with black bats hanging from the ceiling (a nod to Sting’s promo from the final episode of WCW Nitro).

As that callback reminds us, this weekend isn’t just any Tag title match. When Sting & Darby Allin defend their belts in Greensboro, North Carolina, it will also be The Icon’s final match before he hangs up his boots for good. As such, we didn’t see him until The Bucks were in the ring for tonight’s main event segment.

Before he showed, we got a callback to another classic Sting spot. A section of fans ringside were wearing Sting masks, prompting the Jacksons to unmask them to be sure Sting wasn’t under one of them. He wasn’t, but Allin was.

Darby attacked, but couldn’t take out both Bucks. After they hit him with the EVP Trigger, they brought out their new associate... Ric Flair.

But the double swerve some suspected didn’t wait until Revolution. The Nature Boy “unloaded” on The Bucks, but a low blow led to a beatdown of the septuagenarian.

All of which led to the ultimate homage to The Icon’s past, as he descended from the rafters behind Matthew & Nicholas like it was 1997.

Sting took the fight to The Bucks, setting Allin up for a Coffin Drop on the floor before hitting Nicholas with a Scorpion Death Drop in the ring while a smiling Flair looked on. Dynamite ended with the good guys standing tall.

AEW’s mission for the last several months has been to make sure Sting goes out with a celebration of his legendary career. We’ll see how things go Sunday, but tonight certainly was a success.

