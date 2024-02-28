All the meaty men will be in Revolution’s All-Star Scramble

Earlier today, AEW head honcho Tony Khan announced that the Meat Madness three-way match previously announced for the company’s Revolution PPV this weekend was “on ice” due to “multiple wrestlers” being “ out injured + shelved by AEW docs”.

Apparently, the trio of big men who were set for Meat Madness weren’t the ones out injured or “shelved by AEW docs”. Because during the Feb. 28 Dynamite they were all announced for the All-Star Scramble match that will replace Meat Madness.

Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs & Lance Archer will be joined by another buff boy in Brian Cage, with Chris Jericho and HOOK also being a part of the eight-man All-Star Scramble. They’ll be joined by the winner of a qualifier between Matt Sydal and CMLL’s Magnus on Rampage this Friday, and another featuring Dante Martin, Bryan Keith, and Penta El Zero Miedo on Saturday’s Collision.

It’s not yet clear if this scramble will be a gauntlet-style match, a multi-man with timed entrances, or an entirely different concept. We do know the winner will receive a future AEW World title shot.

Here’s an updated look at the card for Sunday, March 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina: