Hangman swerved Swerve

Hangman Page opened the Revolution go home edition of AEW Dynamite, walking down the ramp with the assistance of a crutch.

The anxious millennial cowboy was there to announce whether or not he’d still be a part of the World title match with Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland on Sunday night’s PPV. Page appeared to injure his ankle in last Wednesday’s main event, which was reportedly legit... until it wasn’t.

Whatever is going on, an emotional Hangman told the crowd in Huntsville, Alabama that he sadly would not be able to compete this weekend.

Hear it straight from the Cowboy's mouth.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!
#HangmanAdamPage

That brought out Swerve to express his respect for the man he’s been trying to kill for the last several months. Strickland wouldn’t let that respect keep him from his goal of winning the title from Joe at Revolution. And that brought out the champ to give both his challengers some props, but also to hint that maybe Page wasn’t telling the truth — and vow to put whoever stepped to him this weekend down.

Samoa Joe has a message for Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!
#HangmanAdamPage | @SwerveConfident | @SamoaJoe

Strickland didn’t want to hear it, reminding Joe and the world that he’d already taken out an 18 year (Nick Wayne) and threatened a child (Page’s son) in his quest for the title. That may have triggered Hangman, because he then dropped the charade and took Swerve out with his crutch.

Swerve may have taken his eyes off of Hangman a bit too early...



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!
#HangmanAdamPage | @SwerveConfident | @SamoaJoe

So it appears the World title Triple Threat is a go for Revolution, and that the Hangman/Swerve double turn is very nearly complete.

