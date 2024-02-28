 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tony Khan puts the Meat on ice, will serve a Scramble at Revolution instead

By Sean Rueter
As far as we knew, it was just a three-way match featuring some hosses. But we’re so Big E-pilled, we were fired up for the Meat Madness match AEW had planned for this Sunday’s Revolution PPV anyway.

Unfortunately, Tony Khan tweeted a short time ago that — due to one or more of the planned participants (Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs & Lance Archer) not being cleared for action — Meat Madness is off the card for Mar. 3.

No rumors yet on which big buff boy wasn’t cleared, but we know Wardlow tweaked his knee on the Jan. 31 Dynamite and there was a report it wasn’t as minor as he made it out to be. He’s wrestled one match since, but it was a minute-long squash. Hobbs just took part in a wild No DQ match with Sammy Guevara on last Saturday’s Collision. Archer wrestled in a trios match at the Rampage taping after the latest Collision; that match is set to air Friday night.

We also don’t have any information about the All-Star Scramble that will replace Meat Madness. Perhaps that will come on tonight’s Dynamite... which you can follow along with in our live blog.

