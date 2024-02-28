Tony Khan puts the Meat on ice, will serve a Scramble at Revolution instead

As far as we knew, it was just a three-way match featuring some hosses. But we’re so Big E-pilled, we were fired up for the Meat Madness match AEW had planned for this Sunday’s Revolution PPV anyway.

Unfortunately, Tony Khan tweeted a short time ago that — due to one or more of the planned participants (Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs & Lance Archer) not being cleared for action — Meat Madness is off the card for Mar. 3.

With multiple wrestlers slated for #AEWRevolution's Meat Madness match out injured + shelved by AEW docs, I'm temporarily freezing the bout until they're clear



Meat Madness is on ice;

instead Sunday's ppv will feature an

All-Star Scramble Match!



See you tonight on #AEWDynamite! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 28, 2024

No rumors yet on which big buff boy wasn’t cleared, but we know Wardlow tweaked his knee on the Jan. 31 Dynamite and there was a report it wasn’t as minor as he made it out to be. He’s wrestled one match since, but it was a minute-long squash. Hobbs just took part in a wild No DQ match with Sammy Guevara on last Saturday’s Collision. Archer wrestled in a trios match at the Rampage taping after the latest Collision; that match is set to air Friday night.

We also don’t have any information about the All-Star Scramble that will replace Meat Madness. Perhaps that will come on tonight’s Dynamite... which you can follow along with in our live blog.