The Young Bucks ‘bathe in the tears of yesterday’s broke wrestling personalities’

If you’re enjoying The Young Bucks’ new gimmick on AEW television, or if you’re among those that can’t stand the Jackson boys and need new material to fuel your hate — we recommend checking out their new interview with SI.com.

Matt & Nick Matthew & Nicholas are in character, but as usual with them (and with many of our favorite wrestler interviews) there’s a lot of non-fiction elements to what they had to say to Justin Barrasso. Like this answer about their legacies, and others in the industry who keep criticism of The Bucks in heavy rotation on their podcasts:

“Our success is undeniable,” said Matt Jackson. “One day, we will get our flowers, but unfortunately, they will be at our gravesides. When you are cast as a villain, you must accept that role. But we know what we’ve done–we lived it. Hate our style of wrestling? Hate the way we look? Hate the way we talk? That’s fine. But we made a lot of people a lot of money. I bathe in the tears of yesterday’s broke wrestling personalities, whose only content is talking about what I did last, in my backyard lazy river.”

The interview was done to promote Sunday’s Revolution PPV, where the EVPs will challenge Sting & Darby Allin for their AEW Tag titles in Sting’s retirement match. The Jacksons are even jerks while singing The Icon’s praises, like when Nick talks about watching WCW Nitro as a kid and being mad when Sting came down from the rafters and beat up Hollywood Hogan. Matt even turns a story about praying with Sting before TNA when The Bucks were there with him years into boasts and a threat:

“I was a poor, newly married man with a baby on the way when I first met Sting in TNA Wrestling in 2010,” said Matt Jackson. “We’d hold hands and pray before some of the big shows. Now I’m extremely wealthy, wildly successful, married to the same beautiful woman, and have two kids who adore me. Nicholas and I will keep the tradition alive Sunday at Revolution and say a quick prayer for Sting before our match.”

Word is that Sting chose The Bucks for his last match after sharing the ring with them at Forbidden Door 2022. Here, even that is used to as heel fodder:

“I was super excited about that match, and I remember Sting coming to the back so visibly happy with how the crowd reacted to it all,” added Nick Jackson. “I remember Sting saying something about how he wanted to wrestle us for his retirement match that night. I also remembered thinking, ‘Duh.’”

They don’t have anything negative to say about former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes, saying they’re proud of Rhodes as he gets ready to main event WWE WrestleMania for the second straight year. Matt says they’re “all rooting for each other”, but also gets back to being a bad guy by bringing up the controversial promo where Allin brought up Cody:

“Speaking of Cody, I thought it was in poor taste that Darby brought up that he was the only competent EVP the other day on the microphone on live TV. Until that moment, I thought Darby was a sweet kid. Someone who could get a nice singles push once Sting leaves. He’s an AEW original, someone who perfectly fit the image of this company. But I took great offense to that. If it weren’t for us, he’d still be living in his car, working Dragon Gate USA shows for $75 bucks a shot.”

Over all, Nick says they’re having fun again for the first time in a long time, presumably referring to “Brawl Out” and all the drama that preceded & followed their backstage fight with CM Punk a year-and-a-half ago in Chicago.

That comes across loud and clear in this interview. Check it out in full here.