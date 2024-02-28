Dynamite airs tonight (Feb. 28) with a live show from Propst Arena at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. This is the final episode of Dynamite during the nine week build towards Revolution, which takes place on Sunday (March 3).

Chris Jericho returns to AEW with his old gimmick

Chris Jericho has been away from AEW for a few weeks, following his defeat at the hands of Konosuke Takeshita. But he’s back tonight just in time for the Revolution go-home show. Per Tony Khan, Jericho will be bringing back his old “Lionheart” gimmick for a match against CMLL’s Atlantis Jr.:

TOMORROW

Huntsville, AL

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT



Atlantis Jr vs "Lionheart" Chris Jericho



Over 30 years after @Atlantis_CMLL's tag team with Corazon de Leon, he'll be in his son's corner vs his former partner when Atlantis Jr fights @IAmJericho TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/jZSu5K0ATK — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 28, 2024

There’s a lot of history here, as Lionheart (Corazon de Leon) teamed with the legendary Atlantis over 30 years ago in Mexico. Atlantis will be in his son’s corner tonight when Junior tries to prove that he’s better than Jericho.

Tomorrow night is notable for a number of reasons, it's @Sting's last appearance as a member of the #AEW roster, but it is also the AEW debut of AT-LAN-TEEEEEEEEEEEES! @IAmJericho @AEW https://t.co/v3izlWF6Ce — Excalibur (@ShutUpExcalibur) February 28, 2024

Looking ahead to Revolution, Jericho doesn’t currently have a match on the pay-per-view. Perhaps he’ll be interested in somehow getting in on the scheduled match between Don Callis family members Will Ospreay and Takeshita.

Speaking of Ospreay, who is regarded by many people as the best wrestler in the world today, he’s set to appear on Dynamite tonight for the start of his full-time run as a member of the AEW roster. Will his top priority be to carry out the Callis family’s mission to destroy Jericho, or does Will have something else in mind for his big return to AEW?

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Sting’s retirement match against AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson is booked for Revolution this weekend, which means tonight is his final episode of Dynamite as an active wrestler. Will Ric Flair also be on Dynamite to turn on Sting one last time, or is he saving that swerve for the PPV to ensure the Young Bucks become the new AEW world tag team champions?

Hangman Page appeared to suffer an ankle injury at the end of last week’s show, so he’s going to make an announcement tonight about his status for Revolution. If Page can’t go, does that mean it’s just a one-on-one match between Swerve Strickland and AEW World Champion Samoa Joe on PPV?

A trios match of Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson) vs. FTR & AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston is booked for tonight. This is essentially a mashup of the two separate Revolution matches that feature these six men.

Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue is also scheduled for tonight. This is a rubber match, after they split their previous two bouts. Will Statlander take advantage of Stokely Hathaway’s cheating ways if it means she gets the win? Will TBS Champion Julia Hart use spooky supernatural powers to do something terrible to Stokely or Willow Nightingale?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Will FTW Champion HOOK vs. Brian Cage be officially added to the Revolution (pre-show?) card, or will Cage instead join Meat Madness and worry about beating HOOK later in March?

- Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker are an item, and Saraya isn’t happy about it. When will Saraya’s hot brother “Zodiac” Zak Knight show up to beat the crap out of Parker?

- We should hear from Deonna Purrazzo and AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm at some point tonight as they get ready to battle for the gold at Revolution.

- AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy tried to help Jake Hager beat Roderick Strong on last week’s Rampage, but it didn’t work out very well. Will this lead to a conflict between Cassidy and Hager, or will Hager simply disappear from TV again now that AEW is out of Oklahoma?

- TNT Champion Christian Cage took out Adam Copeland with a conchairto, and will now defend the belt against Daniel Garcia at Revolution. Will the Patriarchy take out Garcia’s close ally Daddy Magic tonight to send a message before the title match on PPV?

- The Bang Bang Scissor Gang have multiple sets of trios gold, but nobody to defend the belts against at Revolution.

- AEW Big Business is coming up on March 13, and is expected to feature the debut of Mercedes Mone. But could it also be the night that Kazuchika Okada becomes an official member of the AEW roster?

- AEW is also taping this Saturday’s episode of Collision tonight.

- Where the f*** are Britt Baker and PAC?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?