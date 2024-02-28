AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Feb. 28, 2024): Sting’s Final Dynamite

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (Feb. 28) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s episode comes our way from Huntsville, Alabama’s Von Braun Center, and will feature the start of the final push to this Sunday’s Revolution PPV!

Which means this will be Sting’s last Dynamite before his retirement match on Mar. 3. What will The Icon say or do ahead of defending the AEW World Tag titles with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks in Greensboro, North Carolina?

We’ll find out on an episode that will also see the official start of Will Ospreay’s AEW run, and a big trios match that previews two Revolution bouts as Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli take on Eddie Kingston and FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler! Hangman Page will end the suspense and announce his status for Sunday’s World title match, Kris Statlander goes one-on-one with Skye Blue, Chris Jericho faces’s Atlantis Jr. — the son of his old CMLL tag partner, and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 28