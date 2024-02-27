Collision’s numbers fell, and there’s no shortage of reasons why

The numbers are in for the Feb. 24 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Collision was returning from a week off. While it wasn’t on at the same time as Elimination Chamber, the latest episode did air on the same day as WWE’s latest premium live event — and that’s historically still had an impact on AEW’s Saturday numbers. And Collision did run opposite ABC’s primetime coverage of NBA basketball, where Sports Media Watch reports the Boston Celtics & New York Knicks drew more than 2 million viewers.

Saturday’s show was also main event-ed by Bryan Danielson’s latest international dream match, and rightly or wrongly AEW’s drawn criticism that those and matches like them aren’t of interest to so-called casual or mainstream fans.

Whatever factor or factors you want to attribute it to, Collision had its smallest audience of the year last Saturday with numbers that fall in the bottom fifth of all the episodes in its eight-month lifespan. According to Wrestlenomics, last Saturday AEW drew an audience of 385,000 and did a .11 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are more than 20% drops from the last episode.

This week will be a pre-taped show featuring the final push to Sunday’s Revolution PPV. We’ll see how it bounces with that, and under more normal circumstances than last Saturday.

In the meantime, here’s a look at each Collision’s viewership and demo rating since it premiered:

* Aired on a Friday

