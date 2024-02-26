 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AEW Rampage spoilers for Mar. 1: Revolution tune-ups, a return & a debut

By Sean Rueter
AEW rolled into Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri last Saturday night for Collision, and as part of rearranging their PPV week schedule — they went ahead and taped the Fri., Mar. 1 episode of Rampage, too.

AEW hasn’t advertised anything for this week’s Rampage. They still have a live Dynamite on Wednesday (after which they will tape next Saturday’s Collision... told you they were rearranging things before Revolution on Mar. 3).

That also means we don’t have a ton of context for these spoilers. But we can piece together a couple of “tune-up” matches for two guys with PPV matches, and recognize a return (former Women’s World champ Riho, in her first appearance for AEW since losing to current champ Timeless Toni Storm at Worlds End) & a debut (CMLL’s Magnus).

Here they are, via the fine folks at Cagematch:

  • Claudio Castagnoli def. Rugido
  • Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) def. Luke Langley, Anaya, & Vaught
  • Riho def. Trish Adora
  • Magnus def. Matt Sydal

Do you plan to check out this Friday’s AEW Rampage at 10 pm ET on TNT?

