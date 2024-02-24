AEW adds some juicy steaks to the Meat Madness match

Wardlow cut the best promo of his career on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The big man aired his grievances from the last couple years and made it clear that nothing will stop him from winning the AEW world championship.

Before Wardlow pursues the gold, he’ll have to first participate in a Meat Madness match on March 3 at the Revolution pay-per-view. What exactly does that mean? Well, I’m still not really sure. But tonight’s (Feb. 24) episode of Collision officially added a couple more meaty men to the fight in the form of Powerhouse Hobbs and Lance Archer.

Is Meat Madness just a three-way match? Will more meat or rules be added next week? I guess we’ll find out for sure by next Sunday night.

Here’s the updated lineup for Revolution:

• Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World title • Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s World Championship: • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International title • Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown championship • Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship • FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli • Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer in a Meat Madness match • Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay

How do you like the card, Cagesiders?