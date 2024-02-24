Sammy Guevara has lost his mind

Tonight’s (Feb. 24) episode of AEW Collision opened with a No Disqualification match between Sammy Guevara and Powerhouse Hobbs.

The two stars proceeded to have a ridiculously entertaining hardcore match that back in the day you might only see on pay-per-view. Hobbs and Guevara broke their bodies for our entertainment with crazy spots like this spinebuster from the ring apron through two tables on the outside:

Guevara withstood the damage and tried to knock Hobbs out with two beer bottles to the skull:

That led to the most insane move of the match, a Sammy Guevara swanton bomb from a ladder inside the ring where he went crashing through Hobbs, two tables, and maybe some bottle shards:

With both men back in the ring, Powerhouse still had a little bit left in the tank. As Sammy climbed up to the top rope, Hobbs shoved the ref into him, which caused Sammy to lose his balance and get crotched. That led to a powerslam through another table, and a win for Powerhouse.

What did you think of Guevara vs. Hobbs on Collision, Cagesiders?