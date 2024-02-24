AEW Rampage (Feb. 23, 2024) emanated from BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. The show featured Roderick Strong overcoming Jake Hager with this hat, the Young Bucks apologizing to Tony Schiavone, Don Callis setting a trap for Sammy Guevara, and more.

Let’s jump right in with a recap followed by reactions.

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Daddy Magic were on commentary. Justin Roberts handled ring announcer duties.

Private Party & Matt Sydal vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Pentagon, Komander, & Bryan Keith

For context to the Private Party pairing with Sydal, AEW posted a video on social media. Sydal knows Top Flight’s style, he can handle the luchadores, and he loves to party. Litty litty, litty in the city (dance train).

The action showcased chaotic athleticism. The closing sequence was bonkers. Komander trapped Sydal in a surfboard stretch on the apron, then Dante Martin leaped over them onto the pile of bodies below.

After a few more dives, the luchadores took control with Penta countering a Gin & Juice into a Destroyer. Penta boosted Komander into the air for a corkscrew dive outside.

Pentagon crushed Sydal on a package piledriver to win.

Pentagon, Komander, & Bryan Keith defeated Private Party & Matt Sydal and Top Flight & Action Andretti.

Saraya blew her lid about Ruby Soho dating Cool Hand Ang. She introduced “Zodiac” Zak Knight as All Elite. Saraya had plans to hook Soho up with her brother. She couldn’t believe Ruby would choose that greasy loser instead. Very amusing promo, especially Harley Cameron’s attraction to Saraya’s family.

Young Bucks vs. Jonny Lyons & Cappuccino Jones

Matthew and Nicholas wrestled in new suits rather than those bloody linens. The Jacksons put in easy work to dominate. They finished with the newly named Tony Khan Driver (Meltzer Driver).

Young Bucks defeated Jonny Lyons & Cappuccino Jones.

After the match, the Bucks called Schiavone into the ring. They apologized for their behavior last week and handed Schiavone a $25 gift card. When Schiavone asked if they could rescind the $1,000 fine, request denied. The Bucks plan on beating the hell out of Darby Allin and Sting. In fact, call them Father Time, because Father Time is undefeated. The Bucks closed by hamming it up as EVPs to hype the crowd for the rest of the show.

Sammy Guevara called out Will Hobbs for a fight. Don Callis answered on stage to insult the weak and pathetic Sammy. It was a trap for Hobbs to ambush from behind, but Sammy sensed it coming. The Spanish God landed a dive and whacked Hobbs with a chair. Powerhouse absorbed the blows to come back with a clothesline, a pair of spinebusters, and a power front slam. Sammy writhed in pain on the mat.

Skye Blue was agitated about Stokely Hathaway interfering in her match with Willow Nightingale. Julia Hart eased the mood with talk of revenge. She’ll dig three graves for their rivals.

Anna Jay vs. Mariah May

May was aggressive slapping cheeks. Jay grabbed the Queen Slayer choke, but May backed into the corner to break the hold. May executed a handstand headscissors off the turnbuckles. She followed for a running hip attack, but Jay dodged the charge. Jay pounced for a backbreaker. When she applied the Queen Slayer again, May bit her arm to escape. May snatched Jay up for a fireman’s carry driver.

Mariah May defeated Anna Jay.

Ruby Soho and Cool Hand Ang shared great chemistry on their date. Ruby was uppity about Saraya’s attitude. Cool Hand complimented Ruby’s hotness when angry. They exited for a second date.

Enough talk. It’s time for the main event.

Jake Hager vs. Roderick Strong

The Oklahoma hero was accompanied by the Tulsa Drillers mascot. Strong was flanked by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Strong used his quickness to create space for chops, but they had no effect on the big man. Hager tossed Strong around the ring. Strong strategically attacked various body parts to grind down his opponent. The Undisputed Kingdom became annoyed at the mascot’s presence. When they threatened with menace, Orange Cassidy arrived on the scene for protection. He tossed this hat to Hager. Hager likes this hat. He ran wild with strong offense.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom gained the upper hand in a scuffle with Cassidy. When Hager cinched an ankle lock, the Kingdom rolled Cassidy’s body into the ring as a distraction. Hager punched them off the apron, but the plan still worked. Strong struck with a blindside jumping knee strike to win.

Roderick Strong defeated Jake Hager.

Grade: B-

Solid offering for the Rampage style of program. Entertaining action across the board, fun antics throughout, and juicy promos to stimulate interest. Even though the show was enjoyable, viewers wouldn’t miss much if they skipped out on the episode.

Jake Hager likes this hat, and it is clear that Roderick Strong does not. It was funny seeing the hat as a source of power surge on Hager. Goofiness aside, this was a decent fight. Strong impressed with the way he picked Hager apart. He also showed his muscle on moves such as an Olympic slam. Hager was a beast during his offensive spurts. There isn’t much to take away from this contest in terms of Strong versus Orange Cassidy at Revolution. Hager and Cassidy are two extremely different style of opponents for Strong. Cassidy better have a plan to neutralize interference from the Undisputed Kingdom.

The triple trios opener was an energetic adventure of athleticism. The winners used a divide and conquer strategy setting up Pentagon with space to operate for victory. Komander was like a bowling bowl knocking down the pins. Penta’s Gin & Juice counter into a Destroyer was super cool. There’s not much to glean from the result, but it is nice seeing Pentagon earn wins.

Quick thoughts on the rest. The women’s bout was feisty. Mariah May is coming along nicely. I’d like to see her speak more often to hype matches, because she has a sassy mouth. The Young Bucks continue to be scoundrels, so much so that the fans cheered for the jobber crew. Mistreating Tony Schiavone is an easy way to earn scorn. Don Callis is great as a weasel manager. He has a silver tongue for insults, and icing on the cake were those cheap shots on Sammy Guevara after the damage was done by Will Hobbs. The love story between Ruby Soho and Cool Hand Ang continues to be delightful. Adding Zak Knight is an interesting ingredient. I don’t have much faith in Cool Hand beating Zodiac, but this opens up opportunity for mixed tag bouts. Harley Cameron’s odd personality is fantastic. I rewatch scenes just to laugh at her antics.

Share your thoughts about Rampage. How do you rate it? What were your favorite moments from the show?