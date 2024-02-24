AEW Collision results, live blog (Feb. 24, 2024): Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Feb. 24) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from Springfield, Missouri’s Great Southern Bank Arena. It will feature the company’s continuing build toward next weekend’s Revolution PPV.

That will include Bryan Danielson’s latest international dream match against Jun Akiyama, a hero of the match he’ll challenge for the Continental Crown next Sunday — Eddie Kingston! FTR will also warm-up for their PPV clash against The American Dragon’s Blackpool Combat Club teammates when they take on Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty!

Plus, women’s action as Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb will both have singles matches... and more!

