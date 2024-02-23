 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tony Khan is now promoting ‘Sting’s Final Dynamite’ and last TBS appearance

By Cain A. Knight
Sting is teaming up with Darby Allin for his final career match on March 3 against AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson (the Young Bucks) at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Next Wednesday (Feb. 28) is the last episode of Dynamite before Revolution, and Tony Khan is now promoting it as Sting’s Final Dynamite and his final appearance on TBS:

Before you get worried that Khan’s post means Sting will never show up on AEW Dynamite or TBS ever again after he retires at Revolution, Khan made sure to add in the caveat that he means it’s Sting’s final appearance as an active wrestler:

The events page on AEW’s web site indicates that Feb. 28 is a double taping for both Dynamite and Collision, so maybe we’ll also get some hype for Sting’s Final Collision and last TNT appearance in the coming days.

What kind of magic do you hope to see from AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting during his final week on AEW TV as an active wrestler? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.

