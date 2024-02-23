Tony Khan is now promoting ‘Sting’s Final Dynamite’ and last TBS appearance

Sting is teaming up with Darby Allin for his final career match on March 3 against AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson (the Young Bucks) at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Next Wednesday (Feb. 28) is the last episode of Dynamite before Revolution, and Tony Khan is now promoting it as Sting’s Final Dynamite and his final appearance on TBS:

This Wednesday, 2/28https://t.co/aJYUBCxy7A Huntsville, AL

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT



Sting's Final Dynamite



This Wednesday, co-holder of the @AEW World Tag Team Championship @Sting makes his final appearance on TBS after 36 iconic years on top! pic.twitter.com/JSThsf3ex6 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 23, 2024

Before you get worried that Khan’s post means Sting will never show up on AEW Dynamite or TBS ever again after he retires at Revolution, Khan made sure to add in the caveat that he means it’s Sting’s final appearance as an active wrestler:

He may stop by in the future to say hello to the @AEW fans from time to time, but after next week, we all have to face the reality, it's over, Sting is retiring after #AEWRevolution and his last ever appearance as a professional wrestler on TBS is this Wednesday in Huntsville. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 23, 2024

The events page on AEW’s web site indicates that Feb. 28 is a double taping for both Dynamite and Collision, so maybe we’ll also get some hype for Sting’s Final Collision and last TNT appearance in the coming days.

What kind of magic do you hope to see from AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting during his final week on AEW TV as an active wrestler? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.