Here’s what to expect from Mercedes Moné’s ‘exclusive writer’ in AEW

Roughly one week after Jennifer Pepperman left her position in WWE as Senior Writer and Producer, she was hired by AEW to be the Vice President of Content Development.

Pepperman’s decision to leave WWE for AEW has been linked to her close relationship with the former Sasha Banks, who is expected to debut for AEW on March 13 at Big Business under her current ring name, Mercedes Moné.

So, what exactly does a Vice President of Content Development do in AEW besides work closely with Mercedes? According to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here’s how Pepperman fits into the AEW creative process:

“She’ll work under Tony Khan...One person [in] WWE noted to us at the time of her leaving, ‘The rumor is that she’s going to work for Sasha (Mone) as her exclusive writer.’ It appears she’ll be that and also work on the entire show. Pepperman will be working on all three shows...Pepperman will be heavily involved with the women’s storylines but also be involved in the men’s storylines. Her first day was Dynamite on 2/21. Tony Khan will be the booker but she’ll be added to the likes of Bryan Danielson, Sonjay Dutt, Jerry Lynn, Jimmy Jacobs, Will Washington and others in the creative inner circle. They are not changing how they are doing things and will not be scriptwriting promos for the most part. The idea is like it’s always been, give the talent bullet points and they can use their own words to make those points.”

Do you expect big improvements in the AEW women’s division this year with Pepperman on the creative team and Mercedes Moné joining the roster? Let us know where you think things will go from here, Cagesiders.