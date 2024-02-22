Madison Rayne update after being spiked on her head in AEW Dynamite match

Madison Rayne competed against Deonna Purrazzo on AEW Dynamite last night (Feb. 21, 2024). During the match, there appeared to be miscommunication for executing a move, and Rayne was spiked on her head. The referee urgently paused the action to check on Rayne. The match quickly resumed for the immediate finish with Purrazzo securing an ankle lock submission to win.

You can watch the rough moment on AEW’s video for the match. The sequence starts at 1:43.

Rayne posted an update on her health status. Thankfully, she is okay.

Hi ‍♀️ I'm okay! Thanks so much to everyone who celebrated my Dynamite return & those who checked in on me afterwards.



To those who have never stepped into a ring but tweeted awful things at me w/ zero knowledge of what actually happened- thanks for watching. Have a great day — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) February 22, 2024

Rayne is a five-time Knockouts champion and three-time tag team champion from her days in TNA. She currently doubles as coach and wrestler in AEW. This bout was Rayne’s first televised action since December 7, 2022. She had a handful of contests across Dark, Elevation, and ROH TV over the past year with her last match coming on August 9, 2023.