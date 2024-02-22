 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Madison Rayne update after being spiked on her head in AEW Dynamite match

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Madison Rayne competed against Deonna Purrazzo on AEW Dynamite last night (Feb. 21, 2024). During the match, there appeared to be miscommunication for executing a move, and Rayne was spiked on her head. The referee urgently paused the action to check on Rayne. The match quickly resumed for the immediate finish with Purrazzo securing an ankle lock submission to win.

You can watch the rough moment on AEW’s video for the match. The sequence starts at 1:43.

Rayne posted an update on her health status. Thankfully, she is okay.

Rayne is a five-time Knockouts champion and three-time tag team champion from her days in TNA. She currently doubles as coach and wrestler in AEW. This bout was Rayne’s first televised action since December 7, 2022. She had a handful of contests across Dark, Elevation, and ROH TV over the past year with her last match coming on August 9, 2023.

