This is what happens when AEW has a hectic week and can’t announce much for Dynamite

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Feb. 21) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 828,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. The overall viewers were up compared to last week’s 811K, the but demo rating slightly dipped from 0.30.

AEW didn’t announce as many matches and segments for this episode of Dynamite as usual, and Tony Khan said it was because this was a hectic week in terms of injuries and unexpected unavailability. The end result included things like Jake Hager and his sunglasses saving Orange Cassidy in Oklahoma, Madison Rayne wrestling for the first time since last August, Daniel Garcia having a lengthy promo battle with Christian Cage, and a whole lot of time going to the opening and closing matches of the night.

Did any of the week’s chaos in AEW end up having a big effect on the numbers? Not really, at least not compared to last week.

Will the drama of Hangman Page’s worked ankle injury increase interest for next week’s Revolution go-home show? Come back here in seven days to find out.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

