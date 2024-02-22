New details emerge on Hangman Page’s worked ankle injury in AEW

Hangman Page reportedly worked an ankle injury at the end of last night’s (Feb. 21) episode of AEW Dynamite, which convinced a lot of people overnight that he was legitimately hurt.

Today’s report that Hangman is completely fine has left plenty of pro wrestling fans wondering why he is suddenly working an ankle injury in kayfabe, especially since he’s currently scheduled to compete in an AEW world championship match on March 3 at the Revolution pay-per-view event (PPV).

According to Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez, Hangman’s status for the PPV is up in the air due to personal issues, so the ankle injury was done just in case he needs to be pulled from the Revolution card:

“Hangman is not hurt. He worked an ankle injury. And the reason that he worked the ankle injury is because he has something going on in his personal life and he may not be able to work the pay-per-view. If he can’t work the pay-per-view then this is the cover story as to why he can’t work the pay-per-view, he injured his ankle.”

Alvarez goes on to explain that very few people knew the truth about Hangman’s work:

“Virtually nobody knew about it and I don’t know if even the people in the match knew that he was going to do this...There were people very close to Hangman who even this morning didn’t know what was going on.”

Alvarez reiterated that Hangman’s status for Revolution is unknown, and it could end up being a last minute decision:

“The point of the story is, he is okay. He may work the pay-per-view, he may not work the pay-per-view and I don’t know if we’re going to know whether he’s going to work the pay-per-view or not until maybe the last minute. I don’t know what the personal issues are but they are there and that’s what’s going on.”

There you have it, Cagesiders. Does this update change your thoughts on Hangman’s worked ankle injury? Let us know in the comments below.