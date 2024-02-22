It sounds like Hangman Page has a broken ankle

Hangman Page competed in a trios match in the main event of last night’s (Feb. 21) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Towards the end of the match, Page flipped out of Samoa Joe’s attempt at a Muscle Buster. Hangman reached towards his ankle after landing on the mat, immediately tagged out of the match, and rolled out of the ring. He stayed on the outside holding his ankle for the remainder of the bout.

After the match was over, Page seemed to be gesturing for the AEW camera man to stop shooting him:

Hangman Page at the end of Dynamite got out of the Muscle Buster before seemingly holding his ankle and kept saying "STOP, DON'T SHOOT ME" to the cameraman.



Hope he's fine. pic.twitter.com/RMnLs038aJ — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) February 22, 2024

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed Page’s injury on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, and it sounds like Hangman might have a broken ankle:

Alvarez: “He has to have it looked at. Could be a broken ankle.” Meltzer: “Yeah, that’s what I heard.” Alvarez: “But it does appear to be a serious ankle injury...” Meltzer: “I think that on [Collision] they’re gonna have to address it if they think that he can’t go [at Revolution]...I heard from someone who was at ringside and said, when he was on the ground right in front of them, he was basically saying he thought his ankle was broken.”

Page is currently scheduled to compete in the AEW world championship match against Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 3, so Tony Khan will need to come up with a backup plan if Page is pulled from the show due to a legitimate ankle injury.

We’ll bring you more on this story as we have it, Cagesiders.