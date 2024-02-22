AEW rolled into BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Feb. 23) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday night’s show. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson squashed two jobbers in a tag team match.

Mariah May picked up a win over Anna Jay in a singles match.

Roderick Strong defeated Jake Hager.

Top Flight and Action Andretti were victorious in a three way trios match in the main event. The other two teams were Matt Sydal and Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy), and Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, and “Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith.

Do you plan to check out AEW Rampage Friday night back in its regular time slot at 10 pm ET on TNT?