AEW Dynamite recap & reactions (Feb. 21, 2024): Samoa Joe chokes out RVD

AEW Dynamite (Feb. 21, 2024) emanated from BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. The show featured Samoa Joe choking out RVD, Hangman Page on a quest to hurt Swerve Strickland, FTR battling the Blackpool Combat Club, and more.

Get caught up on all the Dynamite details with the excellent play-by-play from Claire Elizabeth.

Samoa Joe is king

The main event for the evening was a showcase for the AEW World Championship bout between Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Page at Revolution on March 3. Joe teamed with Swerve and Brian Cage against the trio of Hangman, Rob Van Dam, and Hook.

Hangman was focused on hurting Swerve, while RVD was high in the clouds.

Hangman Adam Page tries to fire up his team.



It kinda worked ‍♂️



There were a lot of interesting dynamics in play for this contest. Hook squared off with Joe to start, and Joe pounded Hook. Cage also wanted a piece of Hook to tenderize. The cold-heart handsome devil had his moment to shine later with a huge suplex on Joe and a pair of Redrum submissions.

RVD hit his legends spots on a hot tag to pop the crowd.

There were questions about whether Joe and Swerve could coexist. They worked smoothly without backstabbing. Swerve did accidentally kick Joe, but it didn’t affect the outcome.

Hangman’s intense desire to hurt Swerve played a role in the bout. The cowboy had Cage lined up for a buckshot lariat, however, he paused and changed course for a moonsault to the outside on his enemy instead. That plan didn’t work out, and it arguably cost Hangman’s team the win. Hangman was eventually able to put pain on Swerve with a powerbomb through the commentary table.

In the end, moves erupted all around. Partners were down and out with the finish between Joe and RVD. The Samoan Submission Machine lived up to his name by catching Van Dam in a chokehold to win.

The World Champion gets the W as #AEWDynamite goes off the air!



The main event was chaos. There are two ways to look at the action. It was really fun as a hectic free for all. It was also annoying at the blatant ignorance of enforcing tag team rules. That’s nothing new for AEW, but this bout felt a little overboard than usual. All the overlapping stories provided for interesting encounters. I like how Hangman wasn’t bluffing on his intentions to hurt Swerve. He was dedicated on the character work to focus on his rival. A double cross between Joe and Swerve is traditional booking in these scenarios, so I appreciate them keeping it straight to feel fresh. The lasting impression was Joe as king to make him appear as an unstoppable force for his world title defense.

Let’s jam through the rest of Dynamite.

FTR versus Blackpool Combat Club ended in a draw. FTR and BCC went the distance in the 20-minute time limit. Physicality popped at the opening bell and never let up. FTR was a step ahead for control until BCC executed a spike piledriver to Dax Harwood on the floor. The match progressed with FTR rallying. They were closer to victory than BCC with a Doomsday powerbomb and a powerplex flying splash combo. In the end, the closing bell rang as FTR were in position for the Shatter Machine. Time ran out.

Afterward, both squads took a brief rest, then they began brawling again. Backstage, FTR wanted another piece of BCC, and the feelings seemed mutual for Revolution.

FTR and BCC put on a tasty appetizer for the future main dish in a rematch. Slick teamwork was on full display. It wasn’t just about hitting cool combo moves. I was more impressed with the little details of saving teammates, such as Claudio Castagnoli busting up the Shatter Machine before Jon Moxley became victim and Cash Wheeler muscling up in a chokehold to carry Claudio’s weight to crash atop the pile of Mox choking Dax Harwood. Another detail I particularly appreciated was on the spike piledriver to Harwood. His plan was to beat the count then make a quick exit back outside to regroup, except Claudio wisely cut him off his retreat to dole out more damage. Good mix of guts and brains throughout. The intensity fired hot, and the finish was a close call to leave me wanting another round.

Orange Cassidy defeated Mike Bennett. Cassidy was barely cleared by Doc Sampson to compete in his match.

It has been a whirlwind for Orange Cassidy on his way to #AEWRevolution.



When Cassidy was rolling for a stunner and a DDT, Roderick Strong created a distraction on the apron. Bennett capitalized to gain control with his signature ‘dick punch’ and piledriver combo. Cassidy rallied to counter a piledriver into the Beach Break for victory.

The Undisputed Kingdom immediately attacked Cassidy after the match until an unlikely hero made the save. Oklahomer Jake Hager was on the scene to clear the ring. It was announced that Hager will wrestle Strong on Rampage.

Unexpected reinforcements help even the odds against The Undisputed Kingdom!



That was a decent match. Cassidy and Bennett shared sharp chemistry in the counter game. They seesawed back and forth working for position to hit moves. Hager was quite the surprise. There was no explanation on screen for why Hager helped Cassidy, but they pal around on social media with Hager referring to Cassidy as his big bro. AEW should address Hager’s motive, but I didn’t care about why in the moment. It was just wild fun.

Ric Flair not happy, Sting out for revenge. The Nature Boy arrived in a chauffeured motor vehicle. When asked about his thoughts on Sting’s final match, he was disappointed at not being a bigger part of the picture. Flair decided to explore options, which included a private chat with the Young Bucks.

Ric Flair shares his... disappointment in Sting's final match at #AEWRevolution?



Unrelated to Flair’s meanderings, Sting and Darby Allin sent a video message for the Young Bucks. When the end is near, it puts things in perspective. The only thing that matters is family. Nobody ever messed with Sting’s sons until the Young Bucks’ heinous attack. Sting also spoke about his father recently dying. The Icon knows he isn’t invincible, however, he will bring everything he still has as a fighter to Revolution.s

Sting and Darby Allin have an important message for EVP’s Matthew & Nicholas Jackson ahead of their World Tag Team Championship battle at #AEWRevolution on March 3.



Woo, intrigue. Flair set the seeds for potential betrayal, which would be fitting given his career relationship with Sting. Flair could also be playing games with the Bucks to help Sting gain the edge in his final match. The bout will be contested under Tornado rules, so that leaves Flair open to do as he pleases. Sting’s promo did well establishing motivation to win beyond it being his final match. How can anyone not cheer for Sting to win at this point? Heck, even the Young Bucks’ young sons might be rooting against their fathers for this feud.

Christian Cage wants to be Daniel Garcia’s father. Garcia held an in-ring promo session. It was revealed that he will wrestle Christian for the TNT Championship at Revolution. (Adam Copeland is unable to compete after the conchairto last week.) Garcia cut a babyface speech about how three seconds can turn his life around. He was losing confidence in himself during the Continental Classic, but it only took three seconds to win his final match. Garcia has been riding the wave of momentum ever since.

Enter Christian with talking points about Garcia’s alcoholic dead father. Christian wants to help Garcia by becoming his father.

Garcia defiantly snapped back, so Christian sent Nick Wayne into the ring. Garcia swiftly applied the sharpshooter. Kill Switch (aka Luchasaurus) encroached toward the ring, however, Daddy Magic ran in to hit the dino with a chair. Garcia and Daddy Magic were safe from attacks by the Patriarchy.

Fantastic promo exchange. Garcia had a strong babyface aura thanking the fans for never losing faith. That was the kind of moment that hooks fans into an emotional attachment for Garcia’s success. Christian was so outrageously morbid that I couldn’t help laughing while also booing that man. He had a perfect scumbag heel presence in juxtaposition to Garcia as the underdog hero. I love that Daddy Magic was there to watch Garcia’s back. It’s nice to see Daddy Magic receive these little moments to feel like an important character to Garcia’s journey. This is an example of show me, not tell me.

Toni Storm defeated Sydni Winnell. Easy work for the champ. Storm hit a piledriver. Instead of going for the pin, she slapped on an ankle lock to demonstrate technical skill. Storm had a bright idea and let go of the submission. Timeless sent a message to Deonna Purrazzo by winning with the Venus de Milo double armbar.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Madison Rayne. The women’s bouts were back to back, and Purrazzo crossed paths with Storm on stage. Competitive action with an awkward moment toward the end. It looked like Purrazzo was attempting a flatliner, but Rayne tucked her head downward. The result was Rayne’s head being spiked into the mat. The referee performed a quick check, then Purrazzo closed the bout with a submission. Instead of an armbar, the Virtuosa applied an ankle lock to send a message to Storm. Tit for tat.

After the match, Storm rushed into the ring. Purrazzo met her with a pump kick. Mariah May caused a distraction, and Storm grabbed an ankle lock. Purrazzo was visibly in pain raising questions about her health heading into the title bout at Revolution. Storm reacted by smearing lipstick around her mouth like a crazy person.

This feud had been flat, however, the gamesmanship was a step in the right direction to get the juices flowing. The post-match skirmish added a little heat. Side note, it’s funny how Purrazzo’s recent wins have come over TNA talent. The Virtuosa showed why she was such a great Knockouts champion by defeating Taya Valkyrie, Kiera Hogan, and Rayne in AEW within the past month.

Meat madness! Wardlow cut a mighty fine promo enraged about the lack of opportunity for the world title. He has destroyed the best of the best and even put Samoa Joe to sleep. Wardlow claimed to be the baddest man in AEW and dared anyone to stop him.

Wardlow has a message for AEW Locker Room!



Wardlow made a lot of sense. It’s hard to argue against his case. His passion was fiery, and it left me eager to find out who steps up next. Commentary announced that Wardlow will compete in a Meat Madness match at Revolution. They didn’t know what that meant, but the name sounds awesome for a massive hoss fight.

Notes: Ruby Soho and Cool Hand Ang were looking pretty for their date. Ruby will tell Renee Paquette all about it on Friday, which will likely have gossip on Rampage.

Billy Gunn apologized for colliding into Jay White. It wasn’t intentional. There was still a slight vibe of tension in the air among the Bang Bang Scissor Gang, so Switchblade proposed teaming with Colten Gunn and Daddy Ass for a trios match to continue building cohesion.

Don Callis isn’t concerned about booking Konosuke Takeshita versus Will Ospreay for Revolution. Win or lose, both are part of the Callis Family. The Callis Family also has a score to settle with Sammy Guevara on Rampage.

Don Callis CAN'T WAIT to show what The Don Callis Family is capable of, beginning at #AEWRampage!



Stud of the Show: Wardlow

Wardlow demanded the spotlight with his promo.

Match of the Night: FTR vs. BCC

Tough call between the opener and the main event. I’m leaning toward FTR and BCC for their tag team excellence.

Grade: B

This show felt a little light, but the two feature matches delivered maximum entertainment. The promo game rocked all night long to create emotion with standout performances from Daniel Garcia and Wardlow.

Share your thoughts about Dynamite. How do you rate it? What were your favorite moments from the show?